Manitoba’s top doc gives COVID-19 update

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Roussin’s media availability comes as the province continues to see rising case counts and as new, tighter public health orders went into effect Sunday.

Under the latest health orders, Manitoba has capped outdoor gatherings to five people, limiting restaurants, bars and patios to take-out and delivery and closing some businesses.

The new restrictions, which also include the closure of gyms, museums, art galleries and libraries, were announced Friday and will last until May 30.

The province is also moving all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Winnipeg and Brandon to remote learning as of Wednesday. The schools are to remain closed until at least May 30.

Manitoba reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, and six additional deaths over the two days.

One of the new deaths was a woman in her 20s, and five of the six victims were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant, the one that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

— with files from The Canadian Press