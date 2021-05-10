Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s top doc gives COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 12:01 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Read more: Manitoba tightens COVID-19 restrictions, closing restaurants, patios, gyms, bars

Roussin’s media availability comes as the province continues to see rising case counts and as new, tighter public health orders went into effect Sunday.

Under the latest health orders, Manitoba has capped outdoor gatherings to five people, limiting restaurants, bars and patios to take-out and delivery and closing some businesses.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces public health measures for schools outside Winnipeg, Brandon' Manitoba announces public health measures for schools outside Winnipeg, Brandon
Manitoba announces public health measures for schools outside Winnipeg, Brandon

The new restrictions, which also include the closure of gyms, museums, art galleries and libraries, were announced Friday and will last until May 30.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province is also moving all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Winnipeg and Brandon to remote learning as of Wednesday. The schools are to remain closed until at least May 30.

Read more: Manitoba to move all K-12 schools in Winnipeg, Brandon to remote learning Wednesday

Manitoba reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, and six additional deaths over the two days.

One of the new deaths was a woman in her 20s, and five of the six victims were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant, the one that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tagBrent Roussin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers