Manitoba to announce changes to COVID-19 public health orders

Manitoba’s chief public health officer is expected to announce changes to the province’s COVID-19 public health orders Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 6 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

There was no word from the province on exactly what changes are coming.

Current public health orders require stores, museums and churches to operate at reduced capacity. Restaurants must allow only members of the same household to sit together at indoor tables.

Outdoor public gatherings are capped at 10 people. Most household social visits are forbidden, with some exceptions for people who live alone.

Manitoba has seen its COVID-19 numbers spike in recent weeks, and health officials have warned the demand for intensive care beds is approaching what it was during the peak of the second pandemic wave in the winter.

Opposition parties called on the Pallister government to enact tougher public health orders after the province saw it’s highest one-day jump in COVID-19 numbers since December on Thursday

Health officials reported 363 cases new infections and four additional deaths Thursday.

Health officials reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Manitoba on Friday –the highest one-day case count since the middle of the pandemic’s second wave last winter.

Earlier in the day Friday health officials warned Manitoba’s ICUs had seen a concerning rise in COVID-19 patients recently, going from an average of one to two admissions connected the virus a day two weeks ago to as many as 10 a day last week.

They say efforts to ramp up health-care capacity are underway, including adding intensive care beds to prepare for a surge in demand.

As of Friday, there were 2,989 active cases in Manitoba, including 1,232 infections confirmed to be variants of concerns, according to provincial health data.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has recorded 40,940 cases of COVID-19 and 987 deaths connected with the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

