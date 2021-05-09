COVID-19: Province to announce additional COVID-19 measures for schools on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

In a rare Sunday press conference, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Education Minister Cliff Cullen are set to discuss additional COVID-19 measures in schools Sunday afternoon.

Global News will stream the announcement at 1:30 p.m.

This comes after students at schools across the province continue to record exposure to cases of the virus, though public health officials insist transmission in schools is low.

New public health orders came into effect Sunday morning to help lower case numbers, which rose above 500 on Friday. Roussin did not mention schools during the evening announcement, which put further restrictions on personal services, retail and restaurants.

More to come…

Advertisement