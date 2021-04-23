COVID-19: Winnipeg school moving to remote learning for two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Rising COVID-19 cases at a Winnipeg K-8 school have forced a move to remote learning for the next two weeks.

A letter sent to families obtained by Global News says there are several confirmed cases amongst staff and students of Ecole Marie-Anne Gaboury since April 15 and more are anticipated over the weekend.

As a result, the Louis Riel School Division is transitioning all students to home learning from Monday, April 26 to Friday, May 7.

“This decision will prevent any possibility of transmission in the school and ensure we have the staff capacity to provide learning from home over the next two weeks,” LRSD superintendent Christian Michalik said in the letter.

“If in-school learning were to continue, given the cycle of community transmission, we would soon find ourselves unable to adequately staff the school to ensure continued learning and safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Michalik says the situation will be reassessed prior to May 10.

Parents/guardians who are essential workers will be able to call the school to talk about the possibility of in-school learning arrangements.

There have been 244 cases of COVID-19 reported at schools in the last two weeks, with 70 variant of concern cases.

But deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal says there are no plans to shut down schools yet.

“We have had some outbreaks attributed to school activities where protocols weren’t followed, but we really don’t see school transmission within the schools,” Atwal said.