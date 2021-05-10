Manitoba premier to announce support for business amid latest COVID-19 closures

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to make announcement about supports for businesses Monday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The media availability will be Pallister’s first appearance in front of Manitobans since his government enacted tighter COVID-19 restrictions and announced schools in both Winnipeg and Brandon will be moving to remote learning.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has capped outdoor gatherings at five people, limited restaurants, bars and patios to takeout and delivery and closed some businesses.

5:19 Manitoba announces public health measures for schools outside Winnipeg, Brandon Manitoba announces public health measures for schools outside Winnipeg, Brandon

The new restrictions, which also include the closure of gyms, museums, art galleries and libraries, will last until May 30.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, announced the tighter restrictions by himself at a rare late-Friday press conference.

At another rare Sunday press conference, Roussin was joined by Education Minister Cliff Cullen to announce all schools from ages kindergarten to Grade 12 in Winnipeg and Brandon will move to remote learning Wednesday through May 30.

Manitoba reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, and six additional deaths over the two days.

One of the new deaths was a woman in her 20s, and five of the six victims were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

–With files from The Canadian Press

