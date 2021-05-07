Manitoba ramps up 3rd wave preparations as ICUs see rise in COVID-19 patients

Send this page to someone via email

Efforts to have more critical care nurses trained and additional space available for critically-ill COVID-19 patients are ramping up after intensive care units in Manitoba saw a concerning spike in daily admissions over the last two weeks, health officials said Friday.

At a technical briefing held for media Friday morning, officials said ICUs that had been averaging between one and two COVID-19 patients a day two weeks ago, saw as many as 10 a day last week, and those numbers have remained steady this week, with between five and seven new patients admitted on average a day.

On Thursday, provincial health data showed there were 52 patients in ICUs across the province as a result of COVID-19.

Manitoba’s chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, is expected to have more information on the ongoing preparations at a 12:30 p.m. press conference held with the province’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal.

Manitoba announced its highest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since December on Thursday — 363 cases — and four additional deaths.

As of Thursday, there were 2,732 active cases in Manitoba, including 1,025 infections confirmed to be variants of concerns, according to provincial health data.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has recorded 40,442 cases of COVID-19 and 986 deaths connected with the virus.

