Health

Manitoba ramps up 3rd wave preparations as ICUs see rise in COVID-19 patients

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:38 pm
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba. View image in full screen
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Efforts to have more critical care nurses trained and additional space available for critically-ill COVID-19 patients are ramping up after intensive care units in Manitoba saw a concerning spike in daily admissions over the last two weeks, health officials said Friday.

At a technical briefing held for media Friday morning, officials said ICUs that had been averaging between one and two COVID-19 patients a day two weeks ago, saw as many as 10 a day last week, and those numbers have remained steady this week, with between five and seven new patients admitted on average a day.

Read more: COVID-19: Doctor expects Manitoba to ‘blow by’ previous ICU high as numbers climb

On Thursday, provincial health data showed there were 52 patients in ICUs across the province as a result of COVID-19.

Manitoba’s chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, is expected to have more information on the ongoing preparations at a 12:30 p.m. press conference held with the province’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal.

Manitoba announced its highest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since December on Thursday — 363 cases — and four additional deaths.

Read more: Manitoba reports highest daily COVID-19 case count jump since December, 4 more deaths

As of Thursday, there were 2,732 active cases in Manitoba, including 1,025 infections confirmed to be variants of concerns, according to provincial health data.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has recorded 40,442 cases of COVID-19 and 986 deaths connected with the virus.

More to come…

 

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

