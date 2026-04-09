Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Sobeys-owned stores recalling multiple cheese products for listeria risks

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 9:41 am
2 min read
The green Sobeys grocery store logo is seen on a Toronto area location View image in full screen
Shoppers at a Sobeys grocery store in Toronto, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Grocery store giant Sobeys is recalling a number of products containing cheese due to a possible listeria contamination.

A recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency states that the products are sold across Canada, except in Quebec. The list of Sobeysowned stores carrying the products include:

  • Atlantic: Coop, Foodland, Sobeys
  • Ontario: Foodland, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys
  • Western Canada: IGA, Safeway, Sobeys, Thrifty Foods

Below is the list of products being recalled.

  • Creamy Carbonara Pasta Salad with Bacon and Peas: PLU 34512 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Creamy Garlic and Spinach Pasta Salad: PLU 60079 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Carbonara Pasta Salad with Ham and Bacon: PLU 26727 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes: PLU 27079 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes: PLU 36327 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cake: PLU 68468 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cakes: PLU 46370 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Parmesan Cheese Cauliflower Cake: PLU 36012 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Spinach Feta Cheese Cauliflower Cake: PLU 35709 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)
  • Chicken & Black Bean Wrap: PLU 86322 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))
  • Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spinach & Artichoke: PLU 60190 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))
  • Halibut Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise: PLU 29541 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))
  • Stuffed Sole Filets with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise: PLU 60524 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))
  • Sockeye Salmon Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise: PLU 38014 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))
  • Salmon Pinwheel Spinach & Artichoke, raw, previously frozen, Ocean Wise: PLU 28900 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The recall notice states that food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

There have been no reported illnesses.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices