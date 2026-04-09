Sobeys-owned stores recalling multiple cheese products for listeria risks

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Grocery store giant Sobeys is recalling a number of products containing cheese due to a possible listeria contamination.

A recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency states that the products are sold across Canada, except in Quebec. The list of Sobeys–owned stores carrying the products include:

Atlantic: Coop, Foodland, Sobeys

Ontario: Foodland, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys

Western Canada: IGA, Safeway, Sobeys, Thrifty Foods

Below is the list of products being recalled.

Creamy Carbonara Pasta Salad with Bacon and Peas: PLU 34512 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Creamy Garlic and Spinach Pasta Salad: PLU 60079 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Carbonara Pasta Salad with Ham and Bacon: PLU 26727 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes: PLU 27079 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes: PLU 36327 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cake: PLU 68468 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cakes: PLU 46370 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Parmesan Cheese Cauliflower Cake: PLU 36012 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Spinach Feta Cheese Cauliflower Cake: PLU 35709 (Sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada)

Chicken & Black Bean Wrap: PLU 86322 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))

Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spinach & Artichoke: PLU 60190 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))

Halibut Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise: PLU 29541 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))

Stuffed Sole Filets with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise: PLU 60524 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))

Sockeye Salmon Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise: PLU 38014 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))

Salmon Pinwheel Spinach & Artichoke, raw, previously frozen, Ocean Wise: PLU 28900 (Sold at Thrifty Foods stores (BC))

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The recall notice states that food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

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Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

There have been no reported illnesses.