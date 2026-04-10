8 people taken to hospital after ‘chemical incident’ at Victoria pool

Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a chemical incident at Crystal Pool in Victoria.
A City of Victoria spokesperson told Global News that the pool on Quadra Street and the surrounding park have been evacuated as a precaution.
Get weekly health news
There is no word on what caused the incident and the condition of the eight people are unknown at this time.
- Injecting peptides you bought online? ‘Think twice,’ Health Canada warns
- Maya Gebala heading to L.A. for treatment after offer from Dana White
- Planned hospital in Portage la Prairie, Man., will not open until next year
- Doctor-turned-patient joins fight to reopen Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital pool
The city said it is now waiting for the hazardous material team.
More to come.
Write a comment