8 people taken to hospital after ‘chemical incident’ at Victoria pool

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Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a chemical incident at Crystal Pool in Victoria.

A City of Victoria spokesperson told Global News that the pool on Quadra Street and the surrounding park have been evacuated as a precaution.

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There is no word on what caused the incident and the condition of the eight people are unknown at this time.

The city said it is now waiting for the hazardous material team.

More to come.