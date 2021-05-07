Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba’s top doc to testify in court challenge to his authority on Friday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 10:30 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, leaves after speaking at the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, leaves after speaking at the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer will testify Friday in a court challenge that seeks to limit his powers.

Dr. Brent Roussin will take the stand in a Manitoba courtroom to answer questions about public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His testimony is expected to last throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks' Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks
Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks

Seven rural Manitoba churches are challenging his right to enforce restrictions around public gatherings and businesses during a public health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

The group argues Roussin’s public health orders and decisions are made without elected oversight.

On Wednesday, Chief Public Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa testified, saying nurses and hospital staff were exhausted while they faced hard choices during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

She was questioned about strain on hospitals, specifically on intensive care capacity. Jared Brown, a lawyer for the churches, questioned why Siragusa cited 72 intensive care beds when asked about capacity prior to the pandemic, when data he was provided by the province said there were 86.

Read the constitutional challenge here:

She responded that the extra beds were specifically for cardiac patients.

Brown also questioned Siragusa about a delay in 16,000 elective surgeries.

Story continues below advertisement

The chief nursing officer responded that medical experts and surgeons were making decisions about which surgeries to delay and there were no public health orders to that effect.

“Those were really hard decisions that we had to make as a health system and it was not comfortable for anyone.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Those were really hard decisions that we had to make as a health system and it was not comfortable for anyone."
Earlier in the week, Church of God Restoration minister Tobias Tissen said his church has allowed Sunday worship despite past and current health orders.

Read more: Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks

The court was shown a 10-minute video for a service from inside Tissen’s church in January, where he can be clearly seen, and no one was physically distancing or wearing a mask.“We can’t force anyone to wear a mask,” Tissen said.“We are not counting and we have no authority, scripturally based and based on Christian convictions, to limit anyone from coming to hear the word of God.”— with files from the Canadian Press
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagmanitoba coronavirus tagDr. Brent Roussin tagConstitutional Challenge tagRoussin tagtestify in court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers