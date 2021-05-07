Manitoba’s top doc to testify in court challenge to his authority on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer will testify Friday in a court challenge that seeks to limit his powers.

Dr. Brent Roussin will take the stand in a Manitoba courtroom to answer questions about public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His testimony is expected to last throughout the day.

2:13 Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks

Seven rural Manitoba churches are challenging his right to enforce restrictions around public gatherings and businesses during a public health crisis.

The group argues Roussin’s public health orders and decisions are made without elected oversight.

On Wednesday, Chief Public Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa testified, saying nurses and hospital staff were exhausted while they faced hard choices during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was questioned about strain on hospitals, specifically on intensive care capacity. Jared Brown, a lawyer for the churches, questioned why Siragusa cited 72 intensive care beds when asked about capacity prior to the pandemic, when data he was provided by the province said there were 86.

She responded that the extra beds were specifically for cardiac patients.

Brown also questioned Siragusa about a delay in 16,000 elective surgeries.

The chief nursing officer responded that medical experts and surgeons were making decisions about which surgeries to delay and there were no public health orders to that effect.