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1 comment

  1. Try This
    April 10, 2026 at 11:11 am

    We should be in charge of our health. Health Canada should be supporting us, not themselves.
    All these side effects are listed on the ‘approved’ drugs. Hmmm
    Their advice to see a doctor? There are none available, except in Emergency.

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Health

Injecting peptides you bought online? ‘Think twice,’ Health Canada warns

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
Medicine bottles glass and syringe injection needle on white background - Medication drug bottle equipment medical tool for nurse. View image in full screen
FILE -- Medicine bottles with glass and syringe injection needle. Health Canada has issued a warning against injecting unauthorized peptides available for sale online.
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Did you buy injectable peptides online? Health Canada is warning of “serious health risks” from injecting the drugs.

“Think twice before injecting peptides bought online,” Health Canada said in a notice posted online on Thursday, adding that “unauthorized products can seriously harm you.”

Peptides can “change how your body works,” the agency said. They are marketed online and on social media as “anti-aging” products and for weight loss, bodybuilding, athletic performance, injury recovery, sleep, mental focus, or general “wellness.”

“In Canada, peptides are generally regulated as prescription drugs. Authorized peptide drugs should only be used under the care of a licensed healthcare professional, such as a doctor, to treat specific conditions,” Health Canada said.

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Using unauthorized peptide drugs can cause serious health risks, including, but not limited to, hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots, and growth of cancerous tumours, the agency said.

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They could also lead to infections, allergic reactions, and other serious complications interact with other medications or health products you may be taking.

There are “many other unauthorized peptide drugs” available online that “should be avoided,” Health Canada said, giving these examples:

  • BPC-157
  • CJC-1295
  • DSIP
  • Epitalon
  • GHK-Cu
  • HCG
  • Ipamorelin
  • KPV
  • Melanotan I and II
  • MOTS-C
  • NAD+
  • SS-31
  • TB-500
  • Retatrutide

Many of these products have not demonstrated, through scientific trials, to provide the health benefits they claim.

If you have used an unauthorized injectable peptide drug and you feel unwell or have concerns, contact your family doctor or a healthcare professional such as a physician, nurse practitioner or a pharmacist, Health Canada said.

You should also safely dispose of the drugs or take them to your local pharmacy for safe disposal, the agency said.

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