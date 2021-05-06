Menu

Health

Quebec adds more than 900 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dip

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:06 am
People line up for their shots at a walk-in mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Masjid Assuna mosque Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
People line up for their shots at a walk-in mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Masjid Assuna mosque Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 907 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional deaths on Thursday, including one in the last 24 hours.

Authorities say five of those fatalities occurred between April 29 and May 4 while one Quebecer died before April 29.

The number of hospitalizations related to the health crisis dropped by eight to 580. This includes 144 patients in intensive care, a decrease of eight from the previous day.

The vaccination rollout saw another 80,582 doses provided in the province. So far, more than 3.3 million shots have been administered.

READ MORE: ‘We must vaccinate as many Quebecers as possible’: province turns to ads, mobile sites

Health Minister Christian Dubé said another 200,000 appointments were booked Wednesday. He will also give an update on the immunization campaign in the afternoon.

“There are still appointments available everywhere in Quebec in the short term,” he wrote on Twitter.

Since December, the province has received more than 3.8 million doses of the vaccine. It is expecting more than 225,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by Friday.

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 39,880 tests were given Tuesday.

Quebec’s caseload stands at 355,297, one of the highest tallies in the country. The pandemic has killed 10,971 people in the province to date.

Recoveries, however, have reached 335,421.

With files from The Canadian Press

