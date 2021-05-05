Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for witnesses of 2 racist incidents in April

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 9:09 pm
Calgary police are investigating two unrelated hate-motivated incidents. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating two unrelated hate-motivated incidents. File/Global News

Calgary police want to talk to people who saw two unrelated, potential hate crimes in April: graffiti on a Black Lives Matter logo and an anti-Asian road rage incident, according to a Wednesday news release.

Read more: Calgary police investigate hate crime after swastikas, N-word spray-painted on pathway, fences

On April 15 at 3 p.m., a senior Asian man driving north was stopped at a red light on Harvest Hills Boulevard near 96 Avenue N.E.

An unknown man, believed to be driving a silver Ford Fusion or Ford Focus, pulled up next to the Asian man and “yelled at him to go back to his own country while also giving an obscene gesture,” police said.

The suspect followed the victim as he turned east on 96 Avenue N.E.

“The offender pulled in front of the man and stopped his vehicle in the roadway and exited the vehicle,” police said.

“The offender kicked the rear left door of the victim’s vehicle causing a significant dent. The offender then got back into his vehicle and fled the area.”

Police said the suspect is about 25 years old and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a pattern. Officers noted there was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle.

Read more: Calgary seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, incidents: police, community members

On April 30, someone told police about an “offensive message” targeting people of colour, written in permanent marker on a Black Lives Matter logo on a sidewalk at the intersection of 8 Avenue and 2 Street S.W.

“While it is unknown as to when exactly the graffiti occurred, it is believed to have happened within the last week as the markings aren’t faded or weathered,” police said.

“This incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime because it is a criminal offence to deface public property and the graffiti has racist overtones.”

Read more: ‘KKK,’ ‘rat,’ spray-painted on Calgary home in possible hate-motivated attack: police

If you witnessed either incident or have video, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

