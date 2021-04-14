‘KKK,’ ‘rat,’ spray-painted on Calgary home in possible hate-motivated attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police hate crime investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for spray-painting the words “KKK” and “rat” on the garage door and siding of a home in the city’s northwest.

The graffiti, which has since been removed, was discovered on Tuesday morning by the homeowner, who lives on Royal Birch Mount N.W.

Hers was the only home vandalized, police said.

Graffiti seen on the side of a home in northwest Calgary. Calgary Police Service

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime because of the racial overtones of the graffiti.

Story continues below advertisement

“Graffiti of this nature can really harm someone’s sense of safety, especially when it targets their home,” Senior Const. Craig Collins said.

“It is not a victimless crime and actually has far-reaching effects in the community as others see the hateful message and can also feel targeted.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is not a victimless crime and actually has far-reaching effects in the community as others see the hateful message and can also feel targeted."

Collins said the police service takes these incidents really seriously and will do everything it can to find the vandal.

“Graffiti is a crime that can have a big impact on victims, regardless of the message. However, when the message appears to be targeting the victim, the impact is even greater as it leaves the person wondering who is targeting them and why,” police said.

Read more: Struggling Calgary theatre company repeatedly hit by vandals offers space for graffiti

Evidence of hate motivation behind a crime is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty, and if the judge determines hate was a motivator, it’s considered an aggravating factor that can be considered in the offender’s sentence.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.