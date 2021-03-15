Menu

Crime

Struggling Calgary theatre company repeatedly hit by vandals offers space for graffiti

By Gil Tucker Global News
Click to play video: 'Struggling Calgary theatre company repeatedly hit by vandals offers space for graffiti' Struggling Calgary theatre company repeatedly hit by vandals offers space for graffiti
WATCH: The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough blow for arts organizations, so being targeted by vandals couldn’t come at a worse time. Now, as Gil Tucker reports, a Calgary theatre company is trying to find relief by sharing its space with the people causing the problems.

A nasty surprise greeted the artistic producer of Storybook Theatre when he arrived at the building in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.

“It looks like we have some new graffiti over the weekend,” JP Thibodeau said. “It looks like a heart, angel wings, a halo.”

The spray-painted images were on a shipping container behind the building, not far from a trailer on which other freshly-created graffiti could be seen.

Both structures are used for storing the theatre company’s sets, props and costumes.

Read more: ‘Defacing our natural treasures’: Alberta Parks concerned with increased graffiti on mountains

“Last week we were treated to graffiti, on the other side of the building, that we have since removed,” Thibodeau said.

It’s happened a few times over the past few months and cleaning costs are adding up.

“It’s probably going to come in at about $1,500 to $2,000,” Thibodeau said.

For a group that specializes in shows for young audiences, the graffiti appears to be coming out of familiar territory.

Read more: Before and after photos of New York’s graffiti mecca 5Pointz

“It’s tricky, because we get it: it’s been a year of lockdown and quarantine and isolation, and students and teens and young people of different ages are all just looking for something to do,” Thibodeau said.

Trending Stories

“So they’re finding new ways to express themselves.

“Unfortunately, this comes at a cost to us, an already-struggling theatre organization, so it’s tough.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all Storybook’s live productions for the past year have been cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Artists pivot talents to offer singing telegrams as COVID-19 keeps live theatre closed' Artists pivot talents to offer singing telegrams as COVID-19 keeps live theatre closed
The company is doing a bit of online programming, but for the volunteer-driven organization, it’s just not enough.

“About 50,000 people would come through the facility annually, but this year no one’s coming through the facility,” Thibodeau said.

“Every dollar counts right now, and when you have expenses — like removing of graffiti — that you’re not planning for, it makes it tough.”

So Storybook is now appealing to the people spray-painting its premises to be patient, while it tries to arrange for suitable space outside its building to create graffiti.

“They want to express themselves and we are all for that,” Thibodeau said.

“Ultimately, I’m sure we can find a solution that would work for them.”

