Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 4 2020 7:51pm 01:35 COVID-19 pushes Edmonton theatre to reinvent shows Live dinner theatre is back in Alberta, but the pandemic has forced one Edmonton business to reinvent some of its key components. Morgan Black explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?