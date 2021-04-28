Calgary police investigate hate crime after swastikas, N-word spray-painted on pathway, fences

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an act of vandalism as a hate-motivated crime in the northeast community of Monterey Park, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 0 to 100 block of Anaheim Crescent N.E. after reports of property damage on Tuesday and found yellow swastikas and the N-word spray-painted on a pathway and several fences.

“This incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime because it is a criminal offence to deface public property, and the vandalism has racist overtones,” police said.

An offence is classified as a hate crime when the perpetrator was motivated by bias or prejudice based on someone’s personal characteristics, police said.

Police believe the vandalism could have happened on Monday, April 19 but they don’t know the exact date or if all of the spray-painting happened at the same time.

“It often has a lasting emotional impact on people whose homes and properties are damaged, especially if the vandalism indicates that victims have been intentionally targeted due to a personal characteristic or trait.”

If you have information on the vandals, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.