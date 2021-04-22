Menu

Crime

Hitler graffiti spray-painted at Calgary playground a possible hate crime: police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 7:01 pm
Graffiti was spray-painted on the parking lot of a playground in southwest Calgary. View image in full screen
Graffiti was spray-painted on the parking lot of a playground in southwest Calgary. Global News

Graffiti spray-painted at a Calgary playground on the day once celebrated as Adolf Hitler’s birthday is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police.

Investigators say at some point between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, someone painted the words “I love Hitler” and other profanity on the parking lot of the playground at 384 Woodvale Drive S.W.

Read more: ‘KKK,’ ‘rat,’ spray-painted on Calgary home in possible hate-motivated attack: police

Historically, Hitler’s birthday was marked on April 20, and the day was a national holiday in Germany under the Nazi regime.

“This incident is being investigated as a hate crime because it is a criminal offence to deface public property and the vandalism is of an offensive nature to the Jewish community,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories
“Vandalism is more than a property offence, it often has a lasting emotional impact on people whose homes and properties are damaged, especially if the vandalism indicates that victims have been intentionally targeted due to a personal characteristic or trait.”

Police said evidence of hate motivation behind a crime is considered by the courts once a person is found guilty.

If, during sentencing, the judge decided hate was a motivating factor, it is considered an aggravating factor and can be added to the criminal’s sentence.

Just over a week ago, police issued a public plea looking for help investigating another possibly hate-motivated graffiti attack, that saw “KKK” and “rat” spray-painted on a person’s home in the northwest.

Anyone with information on the graffiti is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceHitlerAdolf HitlerCalgary graffitiCalgary Hate CrimesCalgary graffiti hate crimeCalgary hate-motivated graffitiCalgary Hitler graffitiCalgary playground graffitiHitler's birthday

