Economy

Marketing experts weigh in on Alberta’s brand during 3rd wave of COVID-19

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 6:49 pm
A view of Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park is shown in an undated handout photo.
A view of Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park is shown in an undated handout photo.

Tourism is multi-billion dollar business in this province, the attraction of Alberta is not to be under-valued. But many feel the outside optics of how the politicians are operating in the midst of a third wave are ruining the province’s reputation.

Doctors in the province warned patients numbers in ICUs could rise to over 300 by the end of the month, and have called for tighter restrictions. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is poised to announce further health restrictions Tuesday night amid rising COVID-19 cases and an increase in of anti-lockdown protests over the weekend.

“I think this is damaging the Alberta brand,” said Doug McArthur with the School of Public Policy at BC’s Simon Fraser University.

“I’m not sure it resonates as deeply as ‘Anti-Alberta’ as a place people would be willing to go and socialize but but it does make people frustrated and angry about the Alberta government and the idea the government is trying to paint itself as a victim and hasn’t been able to step up and take responsibility.

Read more: Premier Kenney to address Alberta Tuesday night as province confirms 1,743 new COVID-19 cases

“The majority of British Columbians believe Alberta has made some errors.”

Other marketing engagement agency experts like Cult Collective’s Bradley Foster, said it’s not necessarily the politics of the pandemic. He said it’s more about the ability to capitalize on a timely return of tourists.

“One of the primary requirements for branding is you have to have a product and I think that’s what’s getting in the way of everybody. They haven’t had a product to market,” Foster said. “If Alberta is lagging in being able to communicate what it has to offer and lagging in restrictions, there’s potentially some issues where they may miss out on early demand for travel.”

Trending Stories

Foster believes Canadians are paying more attention to re-opening rather than missteps.

EU recommends opening up to foreign travellers this summer amid COVID-19

“People are watching the regions that are opening up. When we look at Las Vegas, they made an announcement about a music festival coming in September. This is the kind of think from a marketing perspective, we look at the regions that are getting their product ready.”

That’s the edge a struggling hotel industry is counting on. Sol Zia is the president of the Calgary Hotel Association.

“I think we all worry about reputation risk, but most of us are honoring restrictions and all businesses are doing that. It’s a few Albertans breaking the rules but they know for the most part businesses are honoring all the rules,” Zia said.

READ MORE: Alberta doctors say province heading to 300 COVID-19 patients in ICU by end of May

His hope is that any perceptions beyond our borders don’t linger, giving tourism a chance to recover in time for the summer.

“We are down 80% in 2020 and $150 million dollars in lost revenue for the city of Calgary and we have 3 thousand people still laid off,” Zia said. “We hope for an active summer for Calgary and the region.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
