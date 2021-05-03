Saskatchewan adds 3 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases below 2,400

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 2,397. This is the lowest number reported since April 10, when there were 2,381 active cases in the province.

In the daily update, the death toll rose by three — there have now been 498 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. One of the recently deceased were in their 70s from the Regina zone while the others were in the 80-plus age group and from north central and Saskatoon, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Monday there were 207 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 41,806. Regina leads the province with 64 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 230 from 236 on May 2. This is the lowest average reported since April 8 when it was 228.

According to the provincial government, 136 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (7,296) is reported as follows: far north west (143), far north east (3), north west (223), north central (148), north east (29), Saskatoon (835), central west (86), central east (327), Regina (3,878), south west (215), south central (553) and south east (750) zones. The residences of 106 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 174 patients with COVID-19 — 135 are receiving inpatient care and 39 are in intensive care.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 38,911 following 244 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,358 COVID-19 tests were performed on May 2. To date, 780,355 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 450,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

