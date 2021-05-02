Long wait times at Regina, Saskatoon COVID-19 drive-thru reopenings

Send this page to someone via email

Those waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thrus in Regina and Saskatoon were faced with long wait times on Saturday and Sunday.

Regina’s drive-thru reopened on Sunday after closing on April 16 after it had used up its vaccine supply.

In Regina, the peak wait time was over six hours between 8 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. By 3 p.m., the wait time was reduced to about two hours.

Saskatoon’s drive-thru was temporarily closed on April 18 at the end of day. It reopened Saturday morning.

In Saskatoon, the peak wait time on Saturday was up to seven hours long, and three-and-a-half hours long on Sunday.

Saskatchewan should see more vaccine supply arrive in the coming weeks. According to the federal government’s allocation, 63,180 Pfizer doses will be arriving between May 3 and May 9.

The weekly Pfizer delivery amount will remain the same until the week of May 31 and June 6, when 74,880 vaccine doses will be delivered.

As for Moderna, Saskatchewan should see 49,800 doses delivered from April 26 to May 16.

A list of drive-thru and walk-in vaccination clinics and hours is available on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website.

Currently, anyone 40 or older in Saskatchewan can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the age-based immunization program. In the Northern Administrative District, individuals 30 and over are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Officials also opened eligibility up for a number of front-line worker groups. A list of those occupations and instructions on how to get the vaccine can be found on the saskatchewan.ca website