Canada

Saskatoon COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru closing on Sunday night

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 8:41 pm
Saskatoon's COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic has used up it's allotted supply of vaccines and will be temporarily closing Sunday evening.
Saskatoon's COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic has used up it's allotted supply of vaccines and will be temporarily closing Sunday evening. File / Global News

Saskatoon’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic will temporarily close on Sunday evening due to using its allotted vaccine doses.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) wrote in a statement that clinics will re-open when additional allotments of vaccine arrive in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics are first-come, first-served basis.

On Friday, Regina’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic also temporarily closed to the public after all vaccine supply had been used. A separate statement from the Health Ministry said that the drive-thru is not anticipated to re-open until May 2 unless there is an unexpected increase in available vaccine supply. Swift Current’s drive-thru also closed on the same day after it too had used its allotment of vaccines.

Additional details for drive-thru and walk-in vaccination clinics can be found on SHA’s website.

Saskatchewan's top doctor reassures safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after 1st blood clot reported in Canada
Saskatchewan’s top doctor reassures safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after 1st blood clot reported in Canada
