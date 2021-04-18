Saskatoon COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru closing on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic will temporarily close on Sunday evening due to using its allotted vaccine doses.

The Saskatoon covid-19 drive-thru immunization clinic will use its allotted vaccine by the end of the day (10:30pm) or possibly earlier. It will be closed temporarily starting tomorrow- Monday, April 19. For more information please read the news release: https://t.co/t2z2OBicLS pic.twitter.com/PyUFr1ttPc — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) April 19, 2021

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) wrote in a statement that clinics will re-open when additional allotments of vaccine arrive in the province.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics are first-come, first-served basis.

On Friday, Regina’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic also temporarily closed to the public after all vaccine supply had been used. A separate statement from the Health Ministry said that the drive-thru is not anticipated to re-open until May 2 unless there is an unexpected increase in available vaccine supply. Swift Current’s drive-thru also closed on the same day after it too had used its allotment of vaccines.

Additional details for drive-thru and walk-in vaccination clinics can be found on SHA’s website.

