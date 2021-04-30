Months-long investigation into Kingston Outlaw MCs leads to seizures of drugs, guns, cash

Send this page to someone via email

A joint-forces investigation into the Kingston, Ont., chapter of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club (MC) has led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of a significant amount of fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash, Kingston police say.

This past Saturday, OPP released a tweet notifying the public that Kingston police and OPP were out searching multiple Kingston and Loyalist Township locations.

Officers from Kingston Police and the OPP executed search warrants at multiple locations in #YGK and @LOYTWP on Sat, April 24th. We aren't able to provide any details at this time, info will be released when possible. There is no concern for public safety. ^cw#LACOPP #OPP — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 25, 2021

Friday, Kingston police confirmed that emergency response team members from both local and provincial police search two homes in central Kingston and an Outlaws MC clubhouse in nearby Wilton.

Police say they found fentanyl, cocaine, suspected hydromorphone pills, digital scales, cash, prohibited weapons, rifles, body armour and cellular phones during the search. Four vehicles were also seized.

In an emailed statement, Outlaws MC Canada confirmed their Wilton clubhouse was raided, but said no one was there during the search and that the building was turned back to the members after the raid.

Outlaws said no one was arrested at the Wilton location either.

Durham Regional Police Service also searched a Whitby residence that day, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, cash and two vehicles.

In total, police say they seized 381 grams of cocaine, more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, 42 hydromorphone pills, nine long guns and ammunition, throwing stars, a conducted energy weapon baton, a crossbow and about $100,000 in cash.

The investigation began last fall when Kingston police’s street crime and drug enforcement units launched “Project Stokes,” aided by the OPP’s provincial biker enforcement unit, the provincial asset forfeiture unit and Durham Regional Police Service.

According to a news release sent out Thursday, the investigation was centered around a “probationary member of the Kingston chapter” and ‘his associates selling drugs in the Kingston area.”

Five people were charged as part of the investigation.

Anthony Straughan, 33, of Kingston faces:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, hydromorphone

possession of weapons dangerous

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Adam Allen, 36, of Kingston, faces:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Nuno Matos, 44, of Kingston, faces:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl

careless storage of a firearm

five counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Andres Castrelo, 30, of Whitby, and Diana Ramgobin, 31, of Whitby, each face:

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine