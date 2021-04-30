Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Months-long investigation into Kingston Outlaw MCs leads to seizures of drugs, guns, cash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 2:23 pm
After months of investigation, Kingston police, along with OPP and Durham police, made multiple arrests and seized items from several locations, including an Outlaws MC club. View image in full screen
After months of investigation, Kingston police, along with OPP and Durham police, made multiple arrests and seized items from several locations, including an Outlaws MC club. Kingston police

A joint-forces investigation into the Kingston, Ont., chapter of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club (MC) has led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of a significant amount of fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash, Kingston police say.

This past Saturday, OPP released a tweet notifying the public that Kingston police and OPP were out searching multiple Kingston and Loyalist Township locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, Kingston police confirmed that emergency response team members from both local and provincial police search two homes in central Kingston and an Outlaws MC clubhouse in nearby Wilton.

Police say they found fentanyl, cocaine, suspected hydromorphone pills, digital scales, cash, prohibited weapons, rifles, body armour and cellular phones during the search. Four vehicles were also seized.

In an emailed statement, Outlaws MC Canada confirmed their Wilton clubhouse was raided, but said no one was there during the search and that the building was turned back to the members after the raid.

Trending Stories

Outlaws said no one was arrested at the Wilton location either.

Read more: Numerous firearms, drugs seized during raid by biker enforcement unit in Bancroft, Ont.

Durham Regional Police Service also searched a Whitby residence that day, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, cash and two vehicles.

In total, police say they seized 381 grams of cocaine, more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, 42 hydromorphone pills, nine long guns and ammunition, throwing stars, a conducted energy weapon baton, a crossbow and about $100,000 in cash.

The investigation began last fall when Kingston police’s street crime and drug enforcement units launched “Project Stokes,” aided by the OPP’s provincial biker enforcement unit, the provincial asset forfeiture unit and Durham Regional Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a news release sent out Thursday, the investigation was centered around a “probationary member of the Kingston chapter” and ‘his associates selling drugs in the Kingston area.”

Read more: Joint forces biker bust leads to ‘Outlaw’ and ‘Dead Eyes’ arrests in Brockville: police

Five people were charged as part of the investigation.

Anthony Straughan, 33, of Kingston faces:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, hydromorphone
  • possession of weapons dangerous
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Adam Allen, 36, of Kingston, faces:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Nuno Matos, 44, of Kingston, faces:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl
  • careless storage of a firearm
  • five counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Andres Castrelo, 30, of Whitby, and Diana Ramgobin, 31, of Whitby, each face:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceDrugs KingstonOutlaws MCDurham outlawskingston motorcycle gangKingston Outlawsoutlaws drugsOutlaws MC Kingston

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers