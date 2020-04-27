Menu

Crime

Numerous firearms, drugs seized during raid by biker enforcement unit in Bancroft, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 3:07 pm
A man and a woman were arrested in Bancroft, Ont., following a search warrant in the town.
A man and a woman were arrested in Bancroft, Ont., following a search warrant in the town. Belleville police

Two people were arrested during a raid by the OPP’s biker enforcement unit in the town of Bancroft, Ont., last week.

On April 22, the OPP unit and the Belleville police’s tactical team searched a Bancroft home.

READ MORE: 6 arrested after cocaine, meth, firearms seized in Bancroft, OPP say

Belleville police say numerous firearms, including rifles and handguns, and various types of drugs were seized during the warrant. Belleville police released an image of items seized, which includes leather jackets with Outlaw Motorcycle Club logos on them.

Two people, 48-year-old Brian Sturgeon and 41-year-old Laura Power, both from Bancroft, were charged with the following:

  • Three counts of careless storage of a firearm
  • Two counts of breach of firearms regulations
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a schedule I substance
  • Possession of a schedule II substance
  • Possession of schedule III substance
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

READ MORE: Victim identified, man charged in Bancroft suspicious death investigation, OPP say

Both of the accused were released on bail. Belleville police are still investigating the case.

