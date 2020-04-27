Numerous firearms, drugs seized during raid by biker enforcement unit in Bancroft, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested during a raid by the OPP’s biker enforcement unit in the town of Bancroft, Ont., last week.

On April 22, the OPP unit and the Belleville police’s tactical team searched a Bancroft home.

Belleville police say numerous firearms, including rifles and handguns, and various types of drugs were seized during the warrant. Belleville police released an image of items seized, which includes leather jackets with Outlaw Motorcycle Club logos on them.

Two people, 48-year-old Brian Sturgeon and 41-year-old Laura Power, both from Bancroft, were charged with the following:

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of breach of firearms regulations

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance

Possession of a schedule II substance

Possession of schedule III substance

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both of the accused were released on bail. Belleville police are still investigating the case.