6 arrested after cocaine, meth, firearms seized in Bancroft: OPP

Six people are facing drug and weapons charges following a search of a residence in Bancroft last week.

Bancroft OPP say investigators, along with members of the detachment’s tactics and rescue unit and the emergency response team, executed a search warrant at around 8 p.m. on March 5 at a residence on Woodview Lane in Bancroft, which is about 105 kilometres north of Peterborough.

OPP say investigators seized a “quantity” of suspect cocaine and methamphetamine along with firearms, cash, drug-related materials and reportedly stolen property.

Bancroft residents Richard Demers, 32; Jennifer Cox, 31; Sharayah Woodcock, 25; Carl Gilbank, 23; and David Vautour, 30, along with Jesse Whiteside, 21, of the Hastings Highlands, were all arrested. They have each been charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited device

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Demers was additionally charged with four counts of failure to comply with a probation order and seven counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Vautour was also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

All accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.