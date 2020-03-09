Menu

Crime

6 arrested after cocaine, meth, firearms seized in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 10:16 am
Bancroft OPP say officers have arrested six people in connection with the seizure of drugs and firearms, among other items.
Bancroft OPP say officers have arrested six people in connection with the seizure of drugs and firearms, among other items. Don Mitchell/Global News

Six people are facing drug and weapons charges following a search of a residence in Bancroft last week.

Bancroft OPP say investigators, along with members of the detachment’s tactics and rescue unit and the emergency response team, executed a search warrant at around 8 p.m. on March 5 at a residence on Woodview Lane in Bancroft, which is about 105 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Project Imperial arrests 16 in cocaine-trafficking ring from GTA to Haliburton — OPP

OPP say investigators seized a “quantity” of suspect cocaine and methamphetamine along with firearms, cash, drug-related materials and reportedly stolen property.

Bancroft residents Richard Demers, 32; Jennifer Cox, 31; Sharayah Woodcock, 25; Carl Gilbank, 23; and David Vautour, 30, along with Jesse Whiteside, 21, of the Hastings Highlands, were all arrested. They have each been charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
  • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited device
  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Demers was additionally charged with four counts of failure to comply with a probation order and seven counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Vautour was also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

All accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

