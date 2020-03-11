Menu

Crime

Victim identified, man charged in Bancroft suspicious death investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 11:46 am
OPP have charged a Bancroft man following the death of another man over the weekend.
A Bancroft man has been charged in connection with a suspicious death investigation after another man died in the town over the weekend.

Bancroft OPP say officers responded to a report of an alleged assault at a Faraday Street residence on Sunday around 9 p.m.

Officers and paramedics located an injured man at the scene, police said. He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

On Wednesday, OPP identified the victim as Judson Gunter, 69, of Bancroft.

On Sunday night, OPP launched a search for a suspect that included members of the emergency response team, canine unit and an OPP helicopter. A suspect was located around 4:30 a.m. Monday and held in custody, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, OPP released details on the arrest.

Timothy Gunter, 42, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing, with members of the Bancroft OPP crime unit and East Region Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
