Manhunt in Bancroft leads to arrest of suspect in suspicious death investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A manhunt for a suspect in a suspicious death investigation in Bancroft ended with an arrest early Monday.

Bancroft OPP say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of an assault at a home on Faraday Street in the town of Bancroft, about 105 kilometres north of Peterborough.

OPP and paramedics located an injured 69-year-old man at the scene. Police say he was transported by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The OPP’s emergency response team, canine unit and helicopter team conducted a search of the area and arrested a suspect around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

No other details have been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

Faraday Street is just 750 metres away from Woodview Lane, where OPP arrested six last Thursday in a drug investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or online.