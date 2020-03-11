Arrest made in weekend residential robbery in Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft resident has been charged following a reported residential robbery in the town on Saturday.

Bancroft OPP say around 4 p.m., the detachment received a 911 call about a residential robbery.

Officers discovered an adult had been physically assaulted and cash taken.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person who was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old Bancroft resident has been charged with robbery with theft, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of failure to comply with probation and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

No name was released. Global News has requested further details.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville.

