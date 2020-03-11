Menu

Crime

Arrest made in weekend residential robbery in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 10:46 am
Updated March 11, 2020 10:49 am
A Bancroft resident has been arrested in a reported residential robbery on Saturday.
A Bancroft resident has been arrested in a reported residential robbery on Saturday.

A Bancroft resident has been charged following a reported residential robbery in the town on Saturday.

Bancroft OPP say around 4 p.m., the detachment received a 911 call about a residential robbery.

READ MORE: 6 arrested after cocaine, meth, firearms seized in Bancroft, OPP say

Officers discovered an adult had been physically assaulted and cash taken.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person who was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old Bancroft resident has been charged with robbery with theft, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of failure to comply with probation and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

No name was released. Global News has requested further details.

READ MORE: Manhunt in Bancroft leads to arrest of suspect in suspicious death investigation: OPP

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville.

