Joint forces biker bust leads to ‘Outlaw’ and ‘Dead Eyes’ arrests in Brockville: police

Police said three members of a biker gang were arrested in Brockville on Thursday after a joint forces investigation.

Brockville police, with the assistance of the OPP biker enforcement unit, Belleville police and Kingston police, conducted a search warrant at two Brockville residences — 283 Park Street and an apartment at 16 Cartier Court were raided by the joint forces team, which was investigating the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and its support club, the Dead Eyes Motorcycle Club in Brockville.

“The presence of Outlaw Motorcycle gangs in any community should be a concern. Citizens should minimize contact with gang members and report any [Outlaw Motorcycle Club] activity to police in their jurisdiction,” said a Brockville police news release.

Police say three members of the biker gangs, Thomas Bell, Norman Cranshaw Rosbottom and his son, Norman Stanley Rosbottom, all from Brockville, were arrested. All three were jointly charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault with a weapon, assault, and two separate offences relating to organized crime.

Police say those offences began in March 2018.

Several items were seized during the searches, including:

Dead Eyes and Outlaw Motorcycle gang vests, clothing and related paraphernalia.

Documents supporting involvement in a criminal organization.

A small quantity of cocaine.

Cellphones.

Clothing worn during commission of offences

A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges could be forthcoming.

They would also like to remind people in Brockville not to support organized crime by purchasing gear or participating in charitable activities organized by the groups.

Police are asking anyone with information about these gangs to contact Det. Mike Grant of the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 ext. 4237. You can also submit a tip anonymously at Brockville Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.