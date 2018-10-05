Biker gang hangout busted in Brockville, say police

Several members of the biker gang Dead Eyes MC have been charged after police executed a search warrant at a Brockville home, police say.

READ MORE: Biker threatens unmarked cop with hunting knife: Kingston police

On Sept. 27, Brockville police along with Kingston police and OPP officers executed a search warrant at 21 Sevenoak Ave. in Brockville.

Police say they found firearms, weapons, controlled substances, vests belonging to Dead Eyes MC — a support club of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club — and one Outlaws MC vest in the home.

Two people were arrested and held for bail hearings, and warrants have been issued for the arrests of four others.

Police have charged Kyle Justin Thomas Gard, 23, and Adam James Sayeau, 27, both from Brockville, and held them for bail hearings.

WATCH: Youth-run “gang” instills fear in Brockville resident

Warrants for arrests were issued for Joshua Leonardo Dominguez, 36, of Ottawa, and three others from Brockville: Allan Michael Eldon Neal, 24, Brooklyn Ann Lachapelle, 18, and Sarah Melissa Buttle, 25.

All six people have been jointly charged with:

possession of controlled substance

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of firearm obtained by crime

careless storage of a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime

Gard was also charged with failing to abide by conditions of an undertaking, and Dominguez was additionally charged with failing to abide by conditions of a weapons prohibition order.

Brockville police did not respond to a request for further comment.