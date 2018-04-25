Biker threatens unmarked cop with hunting knife: Kingston police

A biker was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threatened a plain-clothed cop with a hunting knife.

On April 24, around 7 p.m., an officer in the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit was driving near Ford and Drennan streets when a group of motorcyclists drove up. The officer was not in uniform and was driving an unmarked vehicle with no equipment identifying it as a police car.

READ MORE: Brockville motorcyclist, 16, clocked at nearly 200 km/h on Hwy. 401: OPP

Police say the man accused, 20, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Drennan Street, while travelling side by side with two other motorcycles, crowding the westbound lanes.

According to police, one of the bikers gave the police officer the middle finger, and as the motorcycles passed, the officer noticed the riders were wearing motorcycle club patches.

The officer then turned the police vehicle around to try and get down the bikers’ licence plates. When the riders observed the officer behind them, police say they pulled towards the right shoulder and stopped, partially blocking the eastbound lanes. The officer pulled to the shoulder and stopped approximately 40 feet behind the bikers.

It was then the officer confirmed two of the riders were wearing Outlaws MC vests while the third rider had Outlaws MC stickers on his motorcycle.

Outlaws MCs are an international motorcycle club that brands itself as a brotherhood and not a criminal organization.

But as Const. Steve Koopman from the Kingston police tweeted on Wednesday, the group is known as a motorcycle gangthat Koopman says preys on society’s most vulnerable.

Don’t let them fool you – OMGs (Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs) and 1%ers are not just an enthusiast’s club. They prey on society and often its most vulnerable (e.g., drugs, human trafficking, violence, extortion, intimidation, etc.). https://t.co/mBFsx04qKu — Cst Steve Koopman (@KP_Patrol) April 25, 2018

After stopping their bikes, police say the accused got off his motorcycle and approached in an aggressive manner. According to police, before the officer could identify himself, the accused pulled out a large hunting knife and held it up in a stabbing motion, yelling at the officer.

READ MORE: Police in Quebec make more than 60 Hells Angels related arrests

When the officer displayed his badge and identified himself, the accused tucked the knife away and retreated to his motorcycle.

The accused was arrested and police say two knives were found on his person. The biker was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The accused was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation by threats of violence.