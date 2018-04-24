Police in Quebec make several dozen Hells Angels-related arrests
Police in Quebec are carrying out dozens of arrests they say are linked to Hells Angels-related drug activities.
The arrests follow raids that took place in January and February.
A news conference is scheduled at Quebec provincial police headquarters in Montreal later Tuesday morning.
