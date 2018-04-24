Crime
April 24, 2018 10:38 am
Updated: April 24, 2018 10:39 am

Police in Quebec make several dozen Hells Angels-related arrests

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo, a Hells Angels insignia can be seen sewn onto a leather jacket.

MARCIN OBARA POLAND OUT
Police in Quebec are carrying out dozens of arrests they say are linked to Hells Angels-related drug activities.

The arrests follow raids that took place in January and February.

A news conference is scheduled at Quebec provincial police headquarters in Montreal later Tuesday morning.

