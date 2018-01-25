Hells Angel Larry Amero arrested on charges of conspiracy to murder two men

Vancouver police have made a high profile arrest amid gang warfare happening throughout the city.

They’ve arrested Hells Angel Larry Amero on two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

One in relation to the death of Sandip Duhre, and one for the killing of Sukhveer Dhak.

Both were killed in 2012.

Amero, an Ottawa resident, was arrested with the help of police in the nation’s capital, as well as the Ontario Provincial Biker Enforcement Unit.

He’ll stay behind bars in Ontario until he is shipped to B.C. to face the conspiracy charges.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the deaths of Duhre and Dhak.

Dean Michael Wiwchar, 32, is being charged with one count of murder in relation to Duhre’s killing, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Dhak’s death.

Rabih “Robby” Alkhalil, 30, has been charged with Duhre’s murder.

Amero was wounded in the 2011 Kelowna shooting that left Jonathan Bacon dead.