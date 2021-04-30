Saskatoon Public Library temporarily moving to curbside pickup

Send this page to someone via email

Public libraries in Saskatoon are temporarily closing to in-person services.

Saskatoon Public Library CEO Carol Cooley said they are taking this step starting on May 3 to help curb the rise of COVID-19 and variants of concern in the city.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our primary concern at SPL has been the safety of employees and patrons,” Cooley said in a release.

“With the recent rise of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, including a particularly ominous rise in variants of concern, we feel closing our libraries to in-person visits is the right decision for our community at this time.”

SPL says while branches are closed, patrons can place holds for curbside pickup.

Other limited services will be available, including contactless printing, scanning and faxing, grab and go bags and outreach services at the Frances Morrison walk-up window.

Curbside pickups take place Monday to Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. SPL said an employee will be available outside the branches to get holds when they are ready for pickup.

Pickup service is not available at the J.S. Wood branch, which is currently closed due to construction in the area. Holds cannot be picked up at the Dr. Freda Ahenakew branch on Saturdays.

Returns can still be made any time at any book drop. SPL said items that do not fit in the book drop can be returned to an employee during curbside hours.

SPL said it will re-evaluate its decision in two weeks.

