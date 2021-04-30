Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Public Library temporarily moving to curbside pickup

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:47 am
Saskatoon Public Library CEO Carol Cooley said they are temporarily closing branches to in-person service to help curb the rise of COVID-19 and variants of concern. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Public Library CEO Carol Cooley said they are temporarily closing branches to in-person service to help curb the rise of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

Public libraries in Saskatoon are temporarily closing to in-person services.

Saskatoon Public Library CEO Carol Cooley said they are taking this step starting on May 3 to help curb the rise of COVID-19 and variants of concern in the city.

Read more: Overview of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our primary concern at SPL has been the safety of employees and patrons,” Cooley said in a release.

“With the recent rise of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, including a particularly ominous rise in variants of concern, we feel closing our libraries to in-person visits is the right decision for our community at this time.”

SPL says while branches are closed, patrons can place holds for curbside pickup.

Other limited services will be available, including contactless printing, scanning and faxing, grab and go bags and outreach services at the Frances Morrison walk-up window.

Read more: What causes COVID-19 variants? Saskatchewan experts explain

Curbside pickups take place Monday to Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. SPL said an employee will be available outside the branches to get holds when they are ready for pickup.

Pickup service is not available at the J.S. Wood branch, which is currently closed due to construction in the area. Holds cannot be picked up at the Dr. Freda Ahenakew branch on Saturdays.

Returns can still be made any time at any book drop. SPL said items that do not fit in the book drop can be returned to an employee during curbside hours.

SPL said it will re-evaluate its decision in two weeks.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO highlights variant risk to young people: ‘This is not the same COVID virus’' Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO highlights variant risk to young people: ‘This is not the same COVID virus’
Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO highlights variant risk to young people: ‘This is not the same COVID virus’
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon COVID-19Saskatoon Public Library

