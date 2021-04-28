Saskatchewan updates COVID-19 restrictions for graduations, sports and patios

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced on Wednesday that the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan has been updated.

The changes were made for graduation ceremonies, sports and restaurant patios.

According to a press release, all in-person graduations must be held outdoors and are limited to “30 guests (assuming two guests per graduate and a maximum of five teachers/support staff for a total of 45 participants).” No more than 30 graduates are allowed to attend virtual ceremonies in person.

Officials said the guidance for June graduations will be reviewed based on the COVID-19 situation in the province on May 17.

Starting on Thursday, April 29, people 19 years and older can follow the same format as those 18 and under have been using for group training and conditioning for sports both indoors and outdoors.

Competition is still prohibited for all ages in team sports, according to the press release.

Officials said dance has been moved from sports guidelines to performing arts guidelines, allowing participants 19 years and older.

For restaurants and licensed establishments, no physical barriers are required for outdoor seating areas, such as patios, as long as customers are physically distanced.

The government noted the risk of COVID-19 transmission of remains high with the risk variants of concern throughout Saskatchewan and all guidance may be updated at any point.

Public health officials said on Wednesday there were 213 new COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day average of new daily infections down to 245 from 248 on Tuesday. There have been 486 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

A total of 415,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

