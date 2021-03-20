Overview of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials first announced their COVID-19 vaccination plan at the beginning of February, since then vaccine shortages, updated guidelines and an increase in vaccine supply has led to some adjustments.

Saskatchewan is now in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan meaning they are starting to work their way through vaccinating the general population, ages 69 years old and under.

As of March 18, those aged 67 and up are eligible to book a vaccine over the phone or via the online booking system.

The link to the online booking system can be found on the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website. To book an appointment over the phone, eligible residents can call 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Saskatchewan’s new online COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches Saskatchewan’s new online COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches – Mar 12, 2021

Government officials said that once residents become eligible they will remain eligible even as the government expands vaccine accessibility to other groups. That means if they don’t get the vaccine right away, they won’t miss their chance.

“If you’re in Phase 1 and for some reason you haven’t booked yet, please keep in mind that once you are eligible, you are always eligible,” SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said at a March 18 press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to those over 67, individuals deemed clinically extremely vulnerable are now eligible to receive a vaccine as well. People who fall under this category will receive a letter notifying them of their eligibility, which is required to book an appointment.

1:25 Saskatchewan launches Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan Saskatchewan launches Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan

A list of clinically extremely vulnerable conditions can be found on a designated section on the SHA website. The SHA has identified about 25,000 Saskatchewan residents in this category.

Livingstone explained that clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will need to book their appointments over the phone as the online booking system is strictly age-based and will not allow those under the eligible age to book an appointment.

Read more: Worship service restrictions remain in place for Regina and area

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan launched Phase 2 of their vaccination plan earlier than anticipated as they saw about 80 per cent uptake in each age category booking immunization appointments. At a press conference on Thursday, Minister of Health Paul Merriman explained that there were open appointments which is why the government expanded eligibility.

“We want to keep the vaccine lines full. We want to keep the appointments full so we can get through this again as fast as we possibly can,” Merriman said.

Earlier in March, Premier Scott Moe said the government would be stretching out the time between first and second doses of vaccine to a maximum of four months. This is based on the recommendation of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, also known as NACI. This has allowed the government to vaccinate the majority of age groups sooner.

Global News reviewed vaccination documents and press conferences and found the following:

How many people Saskatchewan plans to vaccinate daily

The number of people vaccinated daily in Saskatchewan is dependent on vaccine supply.

Mass vaccination sites are expected to be open by April. These clinics will accommodate a maximum of 30 immunization tables. Each table will be able to deliver six to seven vaccines per hour.

An additional 19 vaccine doses will be delivered per hour at the clinic’s drive-thru site.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 230 sites will be open across Saskatchewan including 149 mass clinics, as well as 58 mobile and 23 drive-thru clinics. Clinic locations and hours of operations will be made public once the province moves into Phase 2, which could be as early as April.

1:43 Saskatchewan government prepares for mass COVID-19 immunizations Saskatchewan government prepares for mass COVID-19 immunizations – Feb 19, 2021

The tentative hours of operations for mass immunization and drive-thru clinics in Regina and Saskatoon is seven days a week, 16 hours per day. As for clinics in other regions in Saskatchewan, tentative hours are Monday to Friday, 12 hours a day, and Saturday to Sunday, eight hours a day.

In addition to mass clinics and mobile and drive-thru sites, the province has also made an agreement with the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan to follow the flu immunization model to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people vaccinated per day is dependent on supply. Moe has been vocal with his criticism of the federal government’s procurement of vaccines.

At the virtual premiers conference on March 4, Moe said the federal government has done a “disappointing job at best,” of procuring vaccines.

1:20 Scott Moe pressures feds for more COVID-19 vaccines, Sask. running out Scott Moe pressures feds for more COVID-19 vaccines, Sask. running out – Jan 20, 2021

When does Saskatchewan plan on hitting maximum capacity?

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, has said with the approvals of more vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, individuals aged 18 and over could be vaccinated with a first dose by June.

On March 9, Moe announced that people in their 60s will begin getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5. People in their 50s will start getting vaccinated on April 19, people in their 40s will begin vaccinations May 10, people in their 30s on May 31 and all other adults should start getting vaccinated by June 14.

Story continues below advertisement

On the same day, Moe said more doses are coming in the next three weeks than the province received in the past three months.

According to the federal government’s forecasted allocation of vaccines, Saskatchewan should see 338,130 Pfizer vaccines deliver between March 15 and May 30. This number is based on a six-dose per vial product.

A total of 105,700 Moderna doses will be allocated to Saskatchewan between March 8 and April 25.

From March 8-14, Saskatchewan received 15,500 AstraZeneca vaccines.

Saskatchewan opened up a drive-thru clinic for Regina residents aged 60-64 and priority health-care workers to get AstraZeneca vaccinations due to high case numbers in the city. The clinic has been operational for one week so far and is now available for residents between the ages of 60 and 69. The province opened up the age eligibility based on national guidelines that those over 65 can receive an AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccinations are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Story continues below advertisement

How the province is ensuring vulnerable populations are prioritized

Saskatchewan prioritized long-term and personal care home residents in Phase 1, followed by residents over the age of 70 in all communities, as well as residents aged 50 and over in rural, remote northern communities.

Phase 1 also accommodates health-care workers in emergency departments; intensive care units; COVID-19 wards; COVID testing and assessment staff; respiratory therapists; code blue and trauma teams; and EMS, road and air transport teams.

1:52 Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina

In Phase 2, the general population will be vaccinated in 10-year increments starting with those in their 60s. Along with this age group, those living in emergency shelters and group homes, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable will be vaccinated at the same time.

There is also the potential for age groupings to widen to include those under 50 if vaccine supplies allow.

Story continues below advertisement

According to government and health officials, vaccinating by age group is “the most rapid and efficient way” to deliver vaccinations.

“In contrast, vaccination targeted to specific conditions or populations is much more complex and significantly slows down the ability to reach all residents as quickly as possible. This approach also carries the added risk of potentially missing some vulnerable groups,” the government explained in their vaccine rollout plan.

How Saskatchewan is communicating with residents about vaccine administration

The province has rolled out a vaccine campaign on print, TV, radio, digital, social media and billboards. The campaign will focus on providing accurate and timely information to the public, as well as spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

An online booking system has been developed by the Government of Saskatchewan and will allow residents to book their first and second doses appointments.

The system launched on March 11 at 8 a.m. The system was first open for seniors aged 85 and over who wanted to book an appointment online or over the phone. As of March 18, anyone aged 67 or older can use the system to book an appointment.

0:49 Saskatchewan now the province with 2nd-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate per capita Saskatchewan now the province with 2nd-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate per capita

Individuals aged 50 to 69 living in the province’s Northern Administrative District can call to book their COVID-19 vaccine. A map of the district can be found on the government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Family members and friends who are not eligible can book on behalf of someone who is eligible.

The online booking system can be accessed on the government website. Residents wishing to call instead can speak to a booking agent by dialing 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829). The call centre operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

To book an appointment using the online system, residents should have their valid health card and cell phone number or email address handy.

Over the next few days, the government will open up this booking system to other age groups.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority originally had been calling eligible individuals to book appointments. They phased this process out once the online booking system was operational.

The online booking system will also incorporate an algorithm allowing individuals to also book their second dose, SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said.

Will Saskatchewan meet the federal government’s target to have everyone vaccinated by September?

While the province hasn’t confirmed if they will be able to meet the federal government’s target, Livingstone said people won’t have to wait up to four months to get their second dose if there’s increasing supply. He added that officials are optimistic about the number of vaccines scheduled to arrive in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those second doses I don’t think are going to be a challenge at all,” Livingstone said.

6:37 VIDO-InterVac takes steps forward in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials VIDO-InterVac takes steps forward in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

–With files from Jonathon Guignard