Saskatchewan hits pause button on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for anyone under 55

Saskatchewan is pausing the use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for anyone under the age of 55.

The province said it is following the updated guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on the use of AstraZeneca.

The NACI cited concerns over blood clots as its reason for issuing the new guidance.

“As you’ve heard, rare cases of serious blood clots that have been associated with low platelets have been reported in Europe following use of AstraZeneca vaccine in those populations,” Dr. Shelley Deeks, vice-chair of the NACI said during a press conference Monday.

Deeks said NACI has “determined there is substantial uncertainty” around the benefit of providing AstraZeneca to adults under 55 years of age given the potential risk.

Saskatchewan said the primary use of AstraZeneca has been at the drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina.

More than 15,000 doses were available at the clinic for residents 58 years of age or older.

Health officials said some individuals under the age of 55 — health-care workers vaccinators — would have received the AstraZeneca shot.

However, they said no thrombosis-like adverse events have been reported in Saskatchewan to date.

There are fewer than 100 doses of AstraZeneca left in the province at this time, with 46,600 doses from the United States expected to arrive in Saskatchewan this week.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is examining the potential impact of today’s announcement on its vaccine roll-out plan and provide an update later in the week.

—With files from Amanda Connolly and Hannah Jackson

