Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update.

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the province’s vaccination implementation task force, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Over the weekend Manitoba health officials reported 112 new cases and two deaths connected to the virus.

Since last March, Manitoba has recorded 33,922 cases of COVID-19 and 934 people with the virus have died.

