Consumer

Manitoba launches ‘rent bank’ program to loan money to low-income residents

By Elisha Dacey Global News
View image in full screen
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The province is launching a “rent bank” in the hopes of assisting low-to-moderate income families who need help paying their rent.

The $5.6-million program will hand out interest-free loans to people who are behind on their rent or need to move to more appropriate housing, said families minister Rochelle Squires on Monday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need to support renters experiencing an unexpected interruption of income that threatens their tenancies,” Squires said.

Read more: Rent bank aims to keep people off the streets

“This Manitoba Rent Bank will address the immediate need created by the pandemic, providing housing stability and protection for families that are unable to pay shelter costs due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The money will be administered through the Manitoba Non-Profit Housing Association, said Christina Maes Nino, executive director of the MNPHA.

“No landlord wants to evict someone because they are struggling financially and this will be a critical resource to keep people housed.”

There are currently rent bank programs in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver. Other cities, like Kelowna, launched programs this year in the midst of the pandemic.

“If we are able to divert people from the payday loan system, where it takes 30 per cent of somebody’s paycheque right off the top, then you know it’s a win,” said Shelagh Turner, executive director at the Canadian Mental Health Association branch in Kelowna.

The Manitoba program will run for a two-year period, said Squires, after which it will be evaluated for future support.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
coronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in Winnipegrent bank loanWinnipeg rentersmanitoba rent bankrent bankrent banks in winnipegrental relief

