Health

Manitoba to provide update on COVID-19 numbers Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 1:02 pm
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update Friday on the province’s efforts at combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak to media at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

Read more: One new COVID-19 death recorded in Manitoba Thursday

Earlier this week the Pallister government said it had decided to make only minor changes to COVID-19 public health orders when current orders expire Friday.

Under the latest rules, the government is increasing the number of people allowed to gather outdoors to 25 from 10.

The limit on people allowed to attend weddings and funerals will also rise to 25 people from 10.

The 50 per cent capacity rule for retail outlets will change to a maximum of 500 people from 250.

People attending drive-in events will be allowed to leave their vehicles, as long as they continue to follow other rules such as physical distancing.

The government had floated a much broader reopening last week, but the province’s chief public health officer said caution is still needed in the coming weeks, citing concerns over rising variant case numbers and the need to keep stability in the province’s health-care system.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus in manitobaCOVID-19 updateJazz AtwalManitoba COVID-19 numbers

