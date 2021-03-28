1 death, 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s test positivity rate dropped Sunday as public health officials announced 55 new cases of the virus and one additional death.

After 1,923 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test yesterday, the province’s five-day test positivity rate is at 3.9 per cent while Winnipeg’s sits at 3.1 per cent.

Of today’s new cases, the majority reside in Winnipeg.

27 in the Winnipeg health region

13 in the Northern health region

10 in the Southern health region

3 in the Prairie Mountain health region

2 in the Interlake-Eastern health region

There are now 1,179 active cases across the province with 31,809 recoveries.

As of Sunday morning, there are 59 people in hospital with infectious cases of COVID-19 and 81 patients who are no longer infectious but still require care, totalling 140 hospitalizations.

There are also 11 infectious cases of the virus in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 16 patients who are no longer infectious but still require care, totalling 27 ICU patients.

Today’s fatality of a man in his 60s from Winnipeg brings the death toll to 934 in Manitoba.

There are no new cases of either variant of concern (VOC) leaving the confirmed number of B.1.1.7 cases at 109 and B.1.351 cases at 14 for a total of 123 VOC cases.