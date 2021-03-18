Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan launches Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan March 18

By Thomas Piller Global News
The Saskatchewan government announced Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan will start on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan launches on Thursday, according to the provincial government.

Effective at 12 p.m. on March 18, eligibility to book online or phone in to 1-833-727-5829 expands to those 67 years and older and those considered clinically extremely vulnerable. It also includes select congregate living settings such as group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities and emergency shelters, officials said.

Read more: Coronavirus — Traffic at Regina COVID-19 testing, vaccination site modified

“The implementation of the online and telephone appointment booking system has enabled the rapid deployment of vaccinations across the province,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

“This move into Phase 2 is ahead of the anticipated schedule but with the vaccine and the ability to move forward swiftly we do not want to delay. This achievement is great news for our residents and our province as every vaccination delivered brings us one day closer to returning to normal.”

Read more: All Canadians could get 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine by summer — if all goes well

With Phase 2 starting, officials said vaccinations and eligibility for individuals identified in Phase 1 will continue until completed. They added that this includes completing all first and second doses for long-term care and personal care home residents and staff.

The government also announced special vaccination leave comes into force on Thursday to allow for paid time off from work for an employee to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The new regulation establishes the following during the pandemic:

  • Workers are entitled to three consecutive hours’ leave during work hours to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
  • Workers are entitled to over three consecutive hours if the employer determines the circumstances warrant a longer break from work.
  • Workers do not lose any pay or other benefits while receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

“The amendment today ensures workers also have paid time off during the work hours to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in a press release.

STF looking for more measures to prevent COVID-19 cases in schools
