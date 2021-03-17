Coronavirus: Traffic at Regina COVID-19 testing, vaccination site modified

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has modified vehicle access into Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing and immunization site at Evraz Place.

The change is to improve traffic flow and safety for those accessing the site, read a press release.

Effective immediately, the only access for the drive-thru sites will be from the northbound lane on Lewvan Drive and drivers are asked to make a right-hand turn from the most easterly lane into the grounds, SHA said.

Officials noted the site can only be accessed from Elphinstone Street for those with pre-booked appointments.

SHA said the drive-thru line for immunizations will be considered full once the on-site space has reached capacity; this will allow access for those with pre-booked immunization appointments or those seeking testing.

“It is important to note that the line-ups will fluctuate throughout the day. We can accommodate 600 cars on-site at any given time with an estimated wait time of six hours when we reach 600,” SHA announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Throughout the day there may be intermittent periods of time where access to drive-thru immunization is restricted until there is a reduction of vehicles on site. We will reopen access once that occurs.”

Colour-coded signs mark the site now to provide visual cues for each service and are as follows:

Green signs for the AstraZeneca vaccine drive-thru clinic. Immunization clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 60 to 64 years only;

Yellow signs for the testing drive-thru. Test hours are from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and

Blue signs for pre-booked immunization appointments. These appointments are for eligible age categories pre-booked online on the province’s website or by phone. Access for pre-booked appointments can occur from Elphinstone and 10th Avenue.

SHA said the City of Regina and Regina Police Service will implement traffic control and will turn cars away if vehicle volumes becoming a safety risk.

“If this occurs, you will be directed to return at a later time. Booked appointments will still be accommodated,” read the statement.

“This site and flow of traffic from the street is being monitored frequently during clinic hours.”

SHA advises motorists to plan to arrive early and to check wait times online on the health authority’s site beforehand.

