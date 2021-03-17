Coronavirus: Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon moves to online learning

Send this page to someone via email

Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon has moved to online learning after two more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been connected with the school.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the school on March 14 after two positive cases were first reported.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it was informed by the health authority on Tuesday of two additional positive cases, with more under investigation.

The school division said it is moving all students to online learning as of Wednesday following consultation with the SHA.

In-class learning is expected to resume on April 12 following the Easter break, officials said.

SPS said there have been 261 positive cases to date at 54 school division locations — 53 schools and the board office.

