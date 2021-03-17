Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon moves to online learning

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 9:43 am
The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon on March 14.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon on March 14. Eric Beck/ Global News

Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon has moved to online learning after two more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been connected with the school.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the school on March 14 after two positive cases were first reported.

Read more: Luther College moves learning online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Saskatoon Public Schools said it was informed by the health authority on Tuesday of two additional positive cases, with more under investigation.

The school division said it is moving all students to online learning as of Wednesday following consultation with the SHA.

In-class learning is expected to resume on April 12 following the Easter break, officials said.

SPS said there have been 261 positive cases to date at 54 school division locations — 53 schools and the board office.

