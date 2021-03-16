Coronavirus: Luther College moves learning online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Luther College is shutting down for a couple weeks after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Marc Jerry, the President of Luther College, received word on Tuesday morning from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) about the outbreak. He added the institution’s primary concern for the safety of all their students and employees.

“Given large infection rates in Regina and the incidents of variants, we made the decision to send everybody home to remote learning,” said Jerry. “We will continue with that remote learning until the Easter break.”

Jerry said Luther College has already been prepared for the online learning stage, saying it was just a matter of time.

“The teachers have the equipment and the lesson plans have been prepared for that,” he said. “It was almost a year ago today that we sent everybody home initially…we are ready for it and the students are ready for it as well.”

Sixty out of 410 students reside in the Luther College dorm and the rest are “day” students. Due to the outbreak, the dorm students will be subjected to quarantine for 14 days until the lockdown is over.

“Our Vice-President Student Life has been working hard to sort out how to care for [the dorm] students over that period of time,” he said. “The intent is if we can lock the school down, everybody is safer at home.”

There is no indication of the number of close contacts yet as SHA continues to look into the contact tracing. The two students infected with COVID-19 are in Grade 11 and 12 and both are “day” students.

Luther College is a university college and high school located west of Dewdney Avenue.