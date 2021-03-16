Worship service restrictions remain in place for Regina and area

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced last week that worship services can expand capacity on March 19 to 30 per cent of capacity or 150 people, whichever is less.

However, that will now not be the case for Regina.

The province said it is putting a pause on expanding capacity at places of worship in Regina and area to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials cited community transmission of variants of concern as the reason behind the pause.

As of Tuesday, 136 variants were confirmed in Saskatchewan: 130 B1.1.1.7 (first identified in the U.K.) and six B1.351 (first identified in South Africa). Of those, 122 — 90 per cent — were in the Regina zone.

The province said there are also 210 presumptive variant of concern cases — 186 of those in Regina.

Regina, along with adjacent communities, will remain at a maximum of 30 people for worship services, with required physical distancing and masking.

The affected communities are: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

Health officials said it will remain in effect until at least April 5.

Regina and area residents — especially those over 50 — are being asked by health officials to reconsider expanding their household bubbles at this time.

Households were allowed to expanded their bubble to include two to three households up to 10 people after a nearly three-month ban on household visits.

Health officials are also asking anyone who lives or works in Regina or is planning to travel to the region to abide by all public health measures to avoid further restrictions.

This includes wearing a mask in all public places, proper physical distancing and reducing activities outside of the home.

