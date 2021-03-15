Saskatoon companies to fill PPE order for Saskatchewan schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government said it is buying additional personal protection equipment (PPE) from two Saskatoon-based companies to supply schools in the province.

The order for four million medical-grade disposable masks will be filled by Innovation Safety Supply.

Benchmark Personal Protective Equipment is providing 30,000 face shields.

“Our government is committed to providing teachers, students and school staff continued access to personal protective equipment from locally based companies,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a statement Monday.

“We will continue working with our school communities to ensure they have the supplies needed to keep students, staff and families safe.”

Education officials said this is the fourth PPE order the government has made directly to schools and said the order should support school divisions for the remainder of the school year.

To date, the province said 12.4 million disposable and 210,000 reusable masks and more than 46,000 face shields have been sent to school divisions and independent schools.

The Ministry of Education is using $10 million from its COVID-19 contingency fund for the purchase of PPE for schools.

The latest order is expected to be delivered to school divisions by mid-March.

