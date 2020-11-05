Regina Public Schools moving to mandatory masks for all students

Send this page to someone via email

All students at Regina Public Schools (RPS) will now be required to wear a non-medical mask.

Masks will be mandatory both in RPS schools and on school buses as of Monday, Nov. 9.

Previously, masks were only required to be worn by students in grades 4 to 12.

RSP said it is extending the measure to all students to limit health risks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regina Public Schools puts the safety of students and staff first and mask use is one tool we can use to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Greg Enion, the school division’s director of education, said in a letter to parents.

“We believe that taking this extra step, will help our schools minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and help keep students and staff safe as we head into winter and cold and flu season.”

Enion says students should be sent to school with several masks.

“This will allow students to change masks, as necessary,” he said.

“As the cold weather also is around the corner, parents and guardians know that face coverings in the winter tend to get wet very quickly. A wet mask is ineffective. Having a second or third mask available is another measure of safety for students.”

RPS did not say how long the new measure will be in place.