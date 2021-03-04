Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan to announce 4-month gap between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Moe

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: SHA CEO Scott Livingstone and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to give an update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told reporters that the province will be announcing its plans on Thursday to space out first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to four months.

The announcement comes on the heels of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation released Wednesday that provinces and territories extend the period between the first and second doses due to vaccine shortages.

Read more: Provinces, territories can wait 4 months to administer 2nd COVID-19 shot, NACI says

“We are officially moving to the four-month interval,” Moe said during a virtual premiers’ conference focused on federal health transfers.

He also criticized the federal government’s procurement of vaccines.

“They’ve done a disappointing job at best,” Moe said.

Several provinces made the move to four-month intervals between doses before NACI’s announcement, including British Columbia and Manitoba.

Read more: Saskatchewan premier hints at easing some COVID-19 restrictions early

At a press conference on Tuesday, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the province would look at taking the same approach depending on NACI’s recommendations. He added if the province did take this approach, Saskatchewan residents 18 and over could be vaccinated by the end of June.

Shahab and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will be holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

You can watch the press conference live on this page at 3 p.m. CST.

More to come…

—With files from Hannah Jackson

Click to play video 'Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers support 4-month gap in administering 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose' Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers support 4-month gap in administering 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers support 4-month gap in administering 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
