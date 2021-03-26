Vaccine appointments in Saskatchewan to be impacted by Moderna shipment delay

Send this page to someone via email

Moderna’s shipment of 21,300 COVID-19 vaccines to Saskatchewan is being delayed up to six days and will cause some already booked appointments to be impacted.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the delay on Friday, stating it stems from the manufacturer, not SHA.

“The SHA is still assessing the full impact and will notify impacted patients directly next week and reschedule their appointments,” SHA said in a statement Friday.

“A further public announcement will also be made early next week. In the interim, no action is required from patients.”

As for appointment booking eligibility, it remains unchanged.

“COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility remains unchanged for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28,” SHA said.

“Eligible groups currently include all individuals 62 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.”

It also includes all remaining Phase 1 health care workers, those with underlying health conditions and those deemed extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

