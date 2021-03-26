Menu

Canada

Vaccine appointments in Saskatchewan to be impacted by Moderna shipment delay

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 2:26 pm
On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority was made aware that its next expected shipment of 21,300 Moderna vaccines would be delayed up to six days. View image in full screen
On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority was made aware that its next expected shipment of 21,300 Moderna vaccines would be delayed up to six days. Andrew Vaughan-Pool / The Canadian Press

Moderna’s shipment of 21,300 COVID-19 vaccines to Saskatchewan is being delayed up to six days and will cause some already booked appointments to be impacted.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the delay on Friday, stating it stems from the manufacturer, not SHA.

Read more: Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open at University of Regina later this month

“The SHA is still assessing the full impact and will notify impacted patients directly next week and reschedule their appointments,” SHA said in a statement Friday.

“A further public announcement will also be made early next week. In the interim, no action is required from patients.”

As for appointment booking eligibility, it remains unchanged.

Read more: Eligibility expands in Saskatchewan to book COVID-19 vaccination

“COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility remains unchanged for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28,” SHA said.

“Eligible groups currently include all individuals 62 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.”

It also includes all remaining Phase 1 health care workers, those with underlying health conditions and those deemed extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

