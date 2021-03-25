Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open at University of Regina later this month

Send this page to someone via email

Regina will have a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening on March 29 at the University of Regina (U of R), the institution announced on Thursday.

The U of R is partnering with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to serve as one of the COVID-19 immunization clinics being opened in Regina.

The clinic will be appointment-based and will be located on the main campus in Gym 2, on the east side of the Centre for Kinesiology, Health and Sport. A map of the future site is available here.

The U of R said this clinic is not exclusive to students, faculty or staff, though they can book an appointment to receive a vaccine based on current eligibility.

As of March 25, those aged 62 and older are eligible to book a vaccine on the SHA’s online or phone-in booking system.

The site will first be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week but there is a possibility hours will be extended depending on vaccine and staffing availability.

“As our vaccine supplies increase we’re able to increase this availability of vaccine across the city through sites like this great location at the U of R,” said vaccine chief for the SHA’s Regina Integrated Health Incident Command Centre, Laveena Tratch.

“We very much appreciate the hospitality, cooperation and partnership the U of R has shown us. We’ve had to act quickly and they’ve been accommodating and adaptable.“

The U of R will also be making 80 parking spots in parking Lot 10 free of charge to individuals accessing the clinic.

The clinic will operate under health and safety protocols with designated entrances and exits and physical spacing.

